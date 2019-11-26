Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Carolers continue 40-year tradition

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Carolers continue 40-year traditionCarolers on the Country Club Plaza keep annual tradition alive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Carolers continue 40-year tradition

WE FOUND SOME JOLLYCAROLERS ROAMING THECOUNTRY CLUB PLAZATONIGHT.we wish you a merry christmas,wewish you a merry christmas, wewishyou a merry christmas and ahappynew year.THE GROUP HAS BESINGING ON THE PLAZAEVERY YEAR FOR 40-YEARSINCE THEN, THEY'VERECRUITED SOYOUNGER SINGERS TOKEEP THE TRADITIONALIVE."PATRICK GUDE / CAROLERTHE MESSAGE IS CHRISTMAS



Recent related news from verified sources

Carolers in Islip Town keepÂ Puerto Rican Christmas tradition alive

In a traditional Parranda, performers travel from home to homeÂ to play music.
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Little carolers from Crucifixion school take to the streets of La Crescent [Video]Little carolers from Crucifixion school take to the streets of La Crescent

As the crucifixion elementary kids will tell you ... their tradition spreads Christmas through singing a tune.

Credit: WKBTPublished

'A Christmas Carol' at The Rep: A Milwaukee Holiday Tradition [Video]"A Christmas Carol" at The Rep: A Milwaukee Holiday Tradition

A Milwaukee holiday tradition going back 44 years, "A Christmas Carol" from the Milwaukee Repertory Theater is a family favorite in this area year after year. And while the story may stay the same,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.