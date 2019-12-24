12/24/19 SCORES: Oneida tops CVA in girls volleyball nail-biter

Good evening!

Tri-valley league girls volleyball.

Pioneer division match-up tonight as central valley academy hosted oneida.

The thunder come in at 2-4 overall while the indians are 5-1 overall - but don't go solely by records.

--- in the first game of the night - indians with a good start.

Kalyn badgley withhe seice ace - perfect placement in the corner.

14-6 oneida.

--- later in this one - angelina roberts with the set-up to jordyn parker who hammers it down inside the corner on this end.

Point thunder.

--- c-v-a serving on oneida game point.

That one lands out - indians take game one 25-19.

--- game two - indians elysia carbajal with the hit - thunder sophie's hyde with the block and the point.

6-3 central valley.

--- next point - indians get it right back.

It's badgley getting it just inside the end line to bring oneida within two.

--- after the indians climb to within one - madison bastien puts c-v-a back ahead o wh the hard finish at the net.

--- but the indians claw their way back - they have game point and it's carbajal with the serve and no return.

Game two goes 25-14 oneida.

--- game three starts to see a shift.

There's the ace for bastien.

Thunder took this one 25-22.

--- in game four - it's abigayle phillips on the serve for oneida and she sneaks it inside the corner.

19-16 indians lead.

--- but central valley makes a comeback.

This one is too long for oneida.

Thunder take game four 26-24 to force a decisive game five.

--- the winner-take-all game was exciting as well.

C- v-a jumped out to an early lead.

Here's hyde with the finish up themile.

Thud this one with four straight points.

--- later in the contest - it's sianna kenyon with the spike and the point.

11-7 central valley.

--- but here come the indians.

After switching sides - jamison jones - with the hops - she slams it down into open space.

--- oneida would pull ahead - and on match point.

It's carbajal with the serve.

No return - there's t ace end it... ...c-v-a made it as close as you could get - but oneida escapes with a 26- 24 game five win to take this one three games to two and improve to 6-1.

Elsewhere in girls volleyball tonight - new hartford topped east syracuse minoa 3-1.

Spartans' ku ku - with 14 kills and 11 digs on the night.

Girls hoops - richfield springs holiday tournament - mount markham beat clinton 59-46 to take the championship game.

Hayleigh gates and zoe hoke each had double- doubles for points and rebounds for themustangs.

--- herkimer fell to richfield springs 45-34 in the consolation game.

Boys hoops - cooperstown beat sherburne-earlville 49-46 in the consolation game of the sherburne holiday tournament.

Ryan lansing lead the hawkeyes with 17 points.

--- v-v-s topped unidilla valley 58-42.

And oneida fell to central square