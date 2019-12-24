$740 million Sky Train extension expensive, divisive 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:20s - Published $740 million Sky Train extension expensive, divisive A massive construction project that will extend the Sky Train to the Rental Car Center. The 2.5 mile extension will also feature a stop at 24th Street which will allow for passenger parking and pickup. 0

