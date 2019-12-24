Chaos Erupts At Montebello Mall After Smash-And-Grab Robbery, Police Searching For Suspects 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:57s - Published Chaos Erupts At Montebello Mall After Smash-And-Grab Robbery, Police Searching For Suspects Cell phone video showed the thieves smashing a jewelry case and running out of the Shops at Montebello Monday night as shoppers ran for cover. 0

