Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:33s - Published < > Embed
Shiv Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news | OneIndia
Newly elected Jahrkhand MLAs to meet at Congress office, PM Modi congratulates JMM alliance on victory, Modi cabinet likely to meet on National Population Register, Economist Gita Gopinath meets PM Modi, IMF calls for urgent action from India on the economy, Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news
#CAA_NRCProtests #JharkhandElectionResult
PM MODI RALLY IN DELHI AMID CITIZENSHIP ACT PROTESTS, FIREARM ON UP COP SPOTTED DURING PROTESTS, JDU DEMANDS MEET WITH ALLY BJP ON ALL-INDIA NRC,
BJP ALLY SAD DEMANDS INCLUSION OF MUSLIMS IN CAA, FATF..