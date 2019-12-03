Santa Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kids 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published Santa Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kids Santa Claus lands in a helicopter at Metrohealth to deliver presents to kids 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Santa visits visually impaired students in Tampa, hands out gifts Santa visited Tampa on Tuesday. He came with gifts for visually impaired children. Nearly 75 disabled students from all over Hillsborough County came to Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:14Published 3 weeks ago