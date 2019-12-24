Global  

Man Dies, Residents Displaced After 2-Alarm San Francisco Fire

Man Dies, Residents Displaced After 2-Alarm San Francisco Fire

Man Dies, Residents Displaced After 2-Alarm San Francisco Fire

A two-alarm fire in San Francisco's Inner Richmond left one man dead and a firefighter injured on Monday.

Joe Vazquez reports.

(12-23-2019)
