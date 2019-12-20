Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Exclusive: Chase Center Is First Sensory Inclusive Venue In Bay Area

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:09s - Published < > Embed
Exclusive: Chase Center Is First Sensory Inclusive Venue In Bay Area

Exclusive: Chase Center Is First Sensory Inclusive Venue In Bay Area

Chase Center has partnered with nonprofit KultureCity to open a Wellness and Sensory Room designed to help fans handle a sensory overload situation.

It is the first such venue in the San Francisco area.

Betty Yu reports.

(12-23-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Customs and Traditions of Hanukkah [Video]The Customs and Traditions of Hanukkah

Today we are exploring the significance and traditions of Hanukkah. The holiday is also known as the Festival of Lights, and today is the first day of the 8 day celebration! Joining us to share the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 06:11Published

BACS Client Describes Past Issues At Berkeley’s STAIR Navigation Center [Video]BACS Client Describes Past Issues At Berkeley’s STAIR Navigation Center

Susie Steimle reports on concerns BACS client had over conditions at Berkeley navigation center (12-19-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 07:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.