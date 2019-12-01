Global  

Air Force pilot awarded $10 million after wrist procedure in Las Vegas

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A United States Air Force pilot was awarded about $10 million dollars after a Las Vegas jury found his surgeon removed a bone in his wrist which caused a number of complications.
