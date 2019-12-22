|
Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination
|
Tyson Foods subsidiary AdvancePierre Foods is recalling 15,738 pounds of its beef patty products as they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small, green soft plastic."
|
|
|
|
