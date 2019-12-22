Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination

Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination

Tyson Foods subsidiary AdvancePierre Foods is recalling 15,738 pounds of its beef patty products as they may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small, green soft plastic."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Over 15,000 pounds of frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination [Video]Frozen beef patties recalled over possible plastic contamination

CINCINNATI — There's another recall of food that was sent to schools, and Tyson Foods Inc is involved again. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that Tyson Foods subsidiary AdvancePierre..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:43Published

USDA Recalls 16,000 Pounds Of Beef Due To Plastic Found In Meat [Video]USDA Recalls 16,000 Pounds Of Beef Due To Plastic Found In Meat

The product was not sold in retail stores but distributed from an Iowa warehouse to institutions, including schools.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.