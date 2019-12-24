The Crimea bridge is a symbolic victory for Putin 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:55s - Published The Crimea bridge is a symbolic victory for Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin opened a new road and rail bridge into Crimea on Monday, linking the territory annexed from Ukraine to two of Russia's biggest cities. Matthew Larotonda reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this All The News Is Now The Crimea bridge is a symbolic victory for Putin https://t.co/4PiXlqE7E5 2 hours ago OccuWorld 🏴 The Crimea bridge is a symbolic victory for Putin https://t.co/0gx9LSIEeS 13 hours ago Reuters TV The Crimea bridge is a symbolic victory for Putin https://t.co/KSATq21zBq https://t.co/GhXJlTIRZQ 14 hours ago