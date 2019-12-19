NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters How a Manhattan apartment got mixed up with Santa’s address is a mystery, but the former tenants created a charity to fulfill the wishes from Santa letters that arrive every Christmas - and now Tina Fey is producing a movie about it.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Far from North Pole, New York home gets avalanche of Santa letters It is the most wonderful time of the year to make the perfect mistake.

Reuters India - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this