Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters

NY home gets avalanche of Santa letters

How a Manhattan apartment got mixed up with Santa’s address is a mystery, but the former tenants created a charity to fulfill the wishes from Santa letters that arrive every Christmas - and now Tina Fey is producing a movie about it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Far from North Pole, New York home gets avalanche of Santa letters

It is the most wonderful time of the year to make the perfect mistake.
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Good Samaritan fixes vandalized Santa mailbox for Erie couple [Video]Good Samaritan fixes vandalized Santa mailbox for Erie couple

Much like the work at Santa's workshop, an Erie driveway was home to some last-minute Christmas building, but this delivery is something special.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:51Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.