Electric vehicle startup Rivian scores $1.3 bln investment

Electric pickup maker Rivian - the so-called Tesla of trucks - said on Monday that it raised $1.3 billion in new funding, the startup&apos;s fourth major investment round this year.

Chris Dignam has more.
