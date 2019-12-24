Global  

City Innovations: The palm trees that just keep giving

Ahead of the 2020 World Expo, Dubai decided to step up its game by building over 50+ 'Smart Palms' throughout the city.

And let's just say, they're pretty cool!

They offer a variety of different services, including free WiFi and shade from the swelting sun.
