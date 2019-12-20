Global  

An inside look into the world’s first Santa School

An inside look into the world’s first Santa School

An inside look into the world’s first Santa School

82 years ago, the Charles W.

Howard Santa Claus School was founded.

Today, over 200 Santas a year come to learn everything from sign language to reindeer before the holiday season begins.
