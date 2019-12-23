Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hundreds of gallons of oil spill in Galapagos Islands

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:25s - Published < > Embed
Hundreds of gallons of oil spill in Galapagos Islands

Hundreds of gallons of oil spill in Galapagos Islands

Galapagos Park Officials and the Ecuadorian Army tried to control the damage caused by the sinking of a cargo vessel containing 600 gallons of oil.

Video source: Leonardo Alexander Santos Moreira.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Galapagos oil spill: 600 gallons of oil leak into ocean around islands after cargo boat capsizes


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

Galapagos Islands: Officials fight to contain spill as barge carrying 600 gallons of oil capsizes

Ecuadorean president urges situation 'under control' as fuel spills off island
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sisifa1

Sísifa RT @nytimes: Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel sank into the waters off the Galápagos Islands on Sunday after a crane toppled onto a barge… 3 minutes ago

ASHCOOP3R

Ash Cooper RT @nytclimate: Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel sank into the waters off the Galápagos Islands after a crane toppled onto a barge, promp… 21 minutes ago

AllTheNewsIsNow

All The News Is Now Hundreds of gallons of oil spill in Galapagos Islands https://t.co/glMzQqQQib 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency [Video]Oil Spill Off The Galapagos Islands Prompts State Of Emergency

Ecuador has issued emergency protocols after a barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel fuel capsized and sank in the environmentally sensitive area.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:57Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.