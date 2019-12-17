Global  

Top Senate leaders clash over impeachment trial

Top Senate leaders clash over impeachment trial

Top Senate leaders clash over impeachment trial

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday outlined the kinds of documents he would like to have introduced as evidence in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he has not ruled out calling witnesses.

Gavino Garay reports.
Senate leaders at impasse over Trump impeachment trial

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The fate of a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump is at an...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ReutersWorldNews


Top Senate Republican blasts House impeachment effort against Trump

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday signaled opposition to a Democratic request to...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



