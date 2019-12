Fewer shopping days in holiday season leads to decrease in Salvation Army donations 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:55s - Published Fewer shopping days in holiday season leads to decrease in Salvation Army donations The bells have been ringing and the red kettles have been shining outside stores since the day after Thanksgiving. But this year that meant the window for giving was almost a week and a half shorter than most years and donations are way down jeopardizing important programs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fewer shopping days in holiday season leads to decrease in Salvation Army donations RED KETTLE...OUTSIDE STORES MEANS THECHRISTMAS SHOPPING SEASON ISDEFINITELY UNDERWAY.BUT THIS YEAR THAT SEASON WASSHORTER...AND THE SALVATIONARMY SAYS ITS DONATIONS ARE WAYDOWN..JEAOPARDIZING IMPORTANTPROGRAMS.((NATS OF BELL RINGING)) THEBELLS HAVE BEEN RINGING...ANDTHE RED KETTLES HAVE BEENSHINING OUTSIDE VALLEY STORESSINCE THE DAY AFTERTHANKSGIVING.BUT THIS YEAR THAT MEANT THEWINDOW FOR GIVING WAS ALMOST AWEEK AND HALF SHORTER THAN MOSTYEARS.TAE SOT LESLEE ROGERS/THESALVATION ARMY 20:45:56 "SO,WE PROBABLY UNLESS WE GET SOMEWONDERFUL BENEVOLENT PEOPLE ANDTHERE ARE ALOT OF THOSE IN THISTOWN; UNLESS SOMEONE WANTS TODROP A 20, OR 30 OR 40 THOUSANDDOLLAR CHECK IN THE KETTLETOMORROW WE PROBABLY WILL COMEUP QUITE A BIT SHORT." THE GOALWAS 330-THOUSAND DOLLARS THISYEAR.ROGERS SAYS SO FAR THEY'RE ONLYAT 255- THOUSAND.ALL OF THE SALVATION ARMY'SWORK IN LAS VEGAS IS PAID FORLIKE THOSE THAT FEED ANDHOUSE THOUSANDS OF THEHOMELESS IN OUR COMMUNITY.TAKE SOT LESLEE ROGERS/THESALVATION ARMY47:55."THOSE NUMBERS WILL DWINDLE ANDWE WONT BE ABLE TO KEEP SHELTEROPEN ALL YEAR ROUND.AND OF COURSE RIGHT NOW WITHTHE IMPETUS FROM THE CITY TOGET PEOPLE OFF THE STREETS.AND INTO SHELTERS ITSIMPERATIVE THAT WE BE ABLE TOHOUSE AS MANY AS POSSIBLE.48:08 DESPITE AMERICANS DOING ARECORD BREAKING AMOUNT OFSHOPPING ON THE LAST WEEKENDBEFORE CHRISTMAS OTHERCHARITIES LIKE TOYS FOR TOTSHAVE ALSO SEEN DECLINES INGIVING.TAKE SOT LESLEE ROGERS/THESALVATION ARMY 45:31 "THEY'REKIND OF IN A FRENZY BECAUSETHEY DONT HAVE AS MUCH TIME ANDTHEY EITHER OVER LOOK US ORTHEY ARE JUST IN TOO MUCH OF AHURRY TO STOP."WHILE ROGERS HOPES YOU WON'TPASS UP THE RED KETTLES THATWILL BE OUT IN FRONT OF SMITHSSTORES UNTIL NEW YEARS EVE...THERE ARE PLENTY OF WAYS TOGIVE INCLUDING VIA TEXT ANDONLINE AT SALVATION ARMYSOUTHERN NEVADA - DOT-O-R-G.THE VEGAS GOLDENKNIGHTS...LOSING BIG TIME





