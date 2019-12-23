Global  

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Five Face Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder

Reuters reports Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail.

Saudi Arabia sentences 5 to death, 3 to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi...
Turkey decries Saudi Khashoggi sentencing a 'sham trial' [Video]Turkey decries Saudi Khashoggi sentencing a 'sham trial'

Turkey said on Tuesday it would keep pushing for accountability “regardless of how high it goes” over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi following the sentencing to death of five Saudis..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published

Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder [Video]Five sentenced to death over Jamal Khashoggi's murder

Former high-profile Saudi royal adviser al-Qahtani investigated but not charged and released.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:05Published

