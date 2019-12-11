Global  

Tampa Bay Lightning score 3 power-play goals in 6-1 rout of Florida Panthers

The Tampa Bay Lightning got off to a good start in a stretch of six consecutive games against division opponents.

Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Point had a goal and three assists, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each scored power-play goals as the Lightning snapped a two-game winless skid.
