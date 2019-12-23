Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down | Digital Trends Live 12.23.19

On the show today: ToTok app is being used by the Emirati government to spy on users; Apple is secretly working on satellites to beam data down to phones; Google buys Typhoon Games to bolster development team for Stadia...



Recent related videos from verified sources Top Achievements Of The Last Decade In Space | Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 From the Hubble telescope to gravitational waves and the completion of the ISS. Credit: Rumble Duration: 11:00Published 3 minutes ago Digital Trends Live 12.23.19 - Top Achievements In Space + Boeing CEO Steps Down On the show today: ToTok app is being used by the Emirati government to spy on users; Apple is secretly working on satellites to beam data down to phones; Google buys Typhoon Games to bolster.. Credit: Digital TrendsPublished 17 hours ago