Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve now < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:53s - Published Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's New Music Is Justin Bieber dropping new music? The 25-year-old singer seemed to suggest this was the case by...

E! Online - Published 4 days ago



Justin Bieber Teases Release of New Project! It looks like Christmas Eve is going to be a big day for Justin Bieber fans! Fans were quick to...

Just Jared Jr - Published 15 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this