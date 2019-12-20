Global  

Justin Bieber teases new music for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.
