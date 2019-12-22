Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

The best Christmas movies on Netflix right now

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
The best Christmas movies on Netflix right nowGet into the holiday spirit with these Christmas movies on Netflix.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The 20 best Christmas movies of all time, ranked (from 'White Christmas' to 'Scrooged')

In honor of Bill Murray's holiday comedy 'Scrooged' turning 30, let's rank the 20 best Christmas...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LaurenS_Soprano

Lauren Scully RT @TheIndyFilm: The 10 best Netflix Christmas films to watch over the holidays https://t.co/cJAIiSPCQ1 9 minutes ago

memeburn

memeburn 5 Christmas movies you have to watch on Netflix tonight https://t.co/ivEzsZhoFJ 41 minutes ago

Cre8tiveWorx

Cre8tive Worx 5 Christmas movies you have to watch on Netflix tonight https://t.co/z3SlfrvVVG 1 hour ago

PropesterH

PropesterH The 10 best Netflix Christmas films to watch over the holidays https://t.co/NfRrkYxJan 1 hour ago

Juan96DG

-Juancar- @revolocities Netflix has Klaus among the most recommended, it is one of the best Christmas movies you should watch 1 hour ago

TheIndyFilm

Independent Film The 10 best Netflix Christmas films to watch over the holidays https://t.co/cJAIiSPCQ1 2 hours ago

hashtagpaulo

PauPau RT @hayybail: I can easily say that “Klaus” is one of the best Christmas movies I’ve ever seen. Funny, creative, heartwarming- seriously go… 3 hours ago

SayyedJenifer

Jenie RT @terrishutterbug: Reading: Best Christmas Movies on Netflix https://t.co/NMtPFPNgss #jeniereaders by @SayyedJenifer 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

6 Alternative Christmas Movies [Video]6 Alternative Christmas Movies

6 Alternative Christmas Movies If you're tired of the standard Christmas fare, this list may help you find your holiday spirit. Lethal Weapon (1987) This action-comedy buddy cop film features a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US [Video]The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US

The Highest-Grossing Christmas Movies of All Time in the US. 'Tis the season for some Christmas cheer!. 'Forbes' released a list of the top earners when it comes to holiday movies. 10. 'Four..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.