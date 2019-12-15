Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published < > Embed
Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand

Police halt search for missing people after volcanic eruption in New Zealand

Police in New Zealand say they are suspending a search for the two remaining missing people, fearing they may have washed out to sea.

There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two dozen others hospitalised with severe burns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Death Toll Rises To 16 After Volcanic Eruption In New Zealand

Death Toll Rises To 16 After Volcanic Eruption In New ZealandWatch VideoAfter dangerous recovery missions, officials say the death toll in a New Zealand volcanic...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


New Zealand police suspend volcano body search

New Zealand police on Tuesday called off the search for two people missing after the White Island...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •SBSCBC.caReuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

NZ police end search for two missing in eruption [Video]NZ police end search for two missing in eruption

New Zealand police said they suspended search on Tuesday (December 24) for the bodies of the two missing people following a deadly volcanic eruption on the White Island earlier this month. Ryan Brooks..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

New Haven Police searching for Burger King robbery suspect [Video]New Haven Police searching for Burger King robbery suspect

New Haven Police Department Officers responded to a strong arm robbery at Burger King located in the 7600 block of East State Road 930 Monday morning.

Credit: WFFTPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.