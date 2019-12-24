This year's celebrity break ups part 2!

Breaking up is never easy to do, and that goes for the A list as well as the rest of us, let’s see who’s had a little heartbreak this year.



Recent related videos from verified sources This year's celebrity break ups part 3! It’s always a bit rough having a break up and the glamour of Hollywood sure can’t put a shine on it either, let’s see who’s called it quits this year. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:06Published 2 hours ago This year's celebrity break ups part 1! Hollywood is no stranger to heartbreak and 2019 was no different to any other year on that front. Let’s check out who split up. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:09Published 2 hours ago