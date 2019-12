The BJP's year in review: Lok Sabha peak and State Assembly setbacks | OneIndia News

THE BJP IS NOT ENDING THE YEAR ON A VERY UPBEAT NOTE WHAT WITH ANTI CITIZENSHIP LAW AGITATIONS AND A DRUBBING IN THE LAST KEY ELECTION OF THE YEAR 2019.

WITH THE LOSS OF JHARKHAND, THE BJP'S SAFFRON FOOTPRINT HAS SHRUNK CONSIDERABLY SINCE 2018 WITH THE LOSS OF MADHYA PRADESH, RAJASTHAN AND CHHATTISGARH.

THEN THE LESS THAN EXPECTED PERFORMANCE IN HARYANA AND BEING OUTWITTED IN MAHARASHTRA, WILL THE BJP JUGGERNAUT PICK UP IN 2020?

