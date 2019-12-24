Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:51s - Published Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters A talented baker in Austin, Texas decorates cookies that reference several Christmas movie and festive TV classics, including Will Ferrell's character in "Elf" and Bruce Willis in "Die Hard. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch how a baker creates these cookies based on your favourite Christmas movie characters A talented baker in Austin, Texas decorates cookies that reference several Christmas movie and festive TV classics, including Will Ferrell's character in "Elf" and Bruce Willis in "Die Hard." Other seasonal creations seen here include "Gremlins" and "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Sideserf Cake Studio was born in 2013, after artist Natalie Sideserf created a cake sculpture in the likeness of country music legend Willie Nelson. Credit @SideserfCakes





You Might Like

Tweets about this