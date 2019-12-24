Illuminating Christmas parade in Thailand pulls out all the stops 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:03s - Published Illuminating Christmas parade in Thailand pulls out all the stops This spectacular parade was held in north-eastern Thailand's Sakon Nakhon province yesterday (December 23). 0

The area is home to one of the country's largest Christian populations, who every year build dozens of floats adorned with bright lights to celebrate the religious holiday.





