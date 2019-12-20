Global  

Ariana Grande drops live album

Ariana Grande has released her live LP 'k bye for now (swt live)' after wrapping her 'Sweetener' world tour.
Ariana Grande Drops Live Album ‘k bye for now’ After End Of Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

The album features live recordings of songs she performed during the 'Sweetener' tour
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrE! Online


Ariana Grande Drops 'Sweetener Tour' Live Album: Stream It Now

Ariana Grande surprised fans with the release of her Sweetener Tour live album after hinting that...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •Just JaredJust Jared JrUSATODAY.comE! Online



Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now' [Video]Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'

Ariana Grande Debuts First Live Album 'K Bye For Now'. On Dec. 22, Ariana Grande took to Twitter to announce the surprise release of her new album, 'K Bye For Now.". A little something to thank u..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published

Ariana Grande closing in on voter registration record [Video]Ariana Grande closing in on voter registration record

Grande revealed the news on her Twitter account on Monday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

