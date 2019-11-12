Global  

I Use My Feet As Hands| BORN DIFFERENT

Video Credit: Barcroft TV STUDIO - Duration: 06:19s - Published < > Embed
DESPITE being born with a rare muscle weakness condition, a teenager has never let his condition hold him back and learnt how to use his feet as hands.

Devin, 15, was born with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita (AMC), which resulted in him having limited use of his arms as most of the muscles in his shoulders don’t work.

But the teenager, from Montana, has taught himself to use his feet as his arms and proved that everything is possible – Devin has excelled in school, became a member of his school’s wrestling team and is working towards his goal to become an architect.
