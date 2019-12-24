Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Illuminating Christmas parade in Thailand pulls out all the stops

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Illuminating Christmas parade in Thailand pulls out all the stops

Illuminating Christmas parade in Thailand pulls out all the stops

This spectacular parade was held in north-eastern Thailand's Sakon Nakhon province yesterday (December 23).

The area is home to one of the country's largest Christian populations, who every year build dozens of floats adorned with bright lights to celebrate the religious holiday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.