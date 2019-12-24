Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News
Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to National Population Register updation,IMF calls for urgent action from India on the economy, Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news
#CAA_NRCProtests #JharkhandElectionResult
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by cops from entering Meerut. Rahul and Priyanka were on their way to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protests. Over six people..
