Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut and more news | OneIndia News

Mamata leads protests aginst CAA & NRC in Kolkata, Protesters defy prohibitory orders in Delhi's Mandi House, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut, Modi cabinet gives the nod to National Population Register updation,IMF calls for urgent action from India on the economy, Sena workers tonsure man's head for disagreeing with Uddhav Thackeray and more news #CAA_NRCProtests #JharkhandElectionResult
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi turned back from Meerut by UP police | Oneindia News

Rahul Gandhi and Priynaka Gandhi Vadra were turned back from Meerut where they had gone to visit families of those who died in the violence that erupted during the anti-Citizenship Act protests. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:06Published

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi stopped by cops on their way to Meerut, sent back

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were stopped by cops from entering Meerut. Rahul and Priyanka were on their way to meet families of those killed in anti-CAA protests. Over six people..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 00:55Published

