Prince Philip arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:55s - Published < > Embed
Prince Philip arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter

Prince Philip arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas.

Report by Khanomh.

Mystery surrounds Prince Philip's hospital stay

Mystery surrounds Prince Philip's hospital stayThe 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh is being "looked after very well but that's all we know", according...
New Zealand Herald - Published


RashlawQ10

Abdul-Rosheed RT @itvnews: The Duke of Edinburgh arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter after being discharged from hospital - in time to spend Christ… 7 minutes ago

itvnews

ITV News The Duke of Edinburgh arrives back at Sandringham by helicopter after being discharged from hospital - in time to s… https://t.co/r3Ggjy6laB 11 minutes ago


The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham [Video]The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth and her son Prince Edward travel to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The Monarch attended the Sunday service while her husband, Prince Philip, remains in hospital in London...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:43Published

