Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 1! 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 1! Love was certainly in the air in La La Land this year and it’s brought together the best of the music industry and the silver screen. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 3! Ding dong the wedding bells did ring in celebrity land this year! And here’s a few handsome couples that indeed put a ring on it! Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 3 days ago Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2! They were off to the chapel and they only went and got married! Yes we’re talking about some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities that stepped down the aisle this year. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published 3 days ago