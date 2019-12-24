Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2!

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published < > Embed
Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2!

Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 2!

They were off to the chapel and they only went and got married!

Yes we’re talking about some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities that stepped down the aisle this year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 3! [Video]Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 3!

Ding dong the wedding bells did ring in celebrity land this year! And here’s a few handsome couples that indeed put a ring on it!

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:08Published

Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 1! [Video]Celebrity weddings in 2019 part 1!

Love was certainly in the air in La La Land this year and it’s brought together the best of the music industry and the silver screen.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.