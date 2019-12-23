'Mockery': Rights groups slam Saudi death sentences following Khashoggi murder verdict 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 02:01s - Published 'Mockery': Rights groups slam Saudi death sentences following Khashoggi murder verdict 'Mockery': Rights groups slam Saudi death sentences following Khashoggi murder verdict 'Mockery': Rights groups slam Saudi death sentences following Khashoggi murder verdict

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Saudi Arabia Sentences 5 People To Death For Khashoggi Killing Charges against two senior aides to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman were dismissed, and the murder...

NPR - Published 21 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this The Globe Post ‘Mockery:’ Rights Groups Slam Saudi Death Sentences Over Khashoggi Murder https://t.co/WHnOGUl7A5 13 hours ago