Office workers prank their boss by turning his workspace into a Christmas grotto

Two London office workers pranked their boss by turning his work station into a Christmas grotto.
Two London office workers pranked their boss by turning his work station into a Christmas grotto.

Video filmed on December 16 in the Canary Wharf financial district shows the desk completely decked out, turning it into a mini-winter wonderland.

The features of the new desk house include lights, pictures of his family, working door handles, shelves and a porthole with his initials on.

"One of my colleagues and I share a manager," said one of the pranksters.

"He’s a very good manager, and we both have a lot of time for him (and vice versa).

As such we also enjoy a bit of fun with each other pulling the occasional prank.

He mentioned how much he loved Christmas, so we wrapped everything on his desk .... and I mean everything.

All fully functional still, so he could still plug his laptop in, take calls etc.

But we wrapped the lot.

"It’s certainly gone down well with everyone though, and people have come down from other floors to enjoy it."




