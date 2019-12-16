Global  

Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB

Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis extended his support to Citizenship Law.

While addressing the media in West Bengal’s Bagdogra he said that the act will help persecuted minorities.
