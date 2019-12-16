Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:20s - Published Mamata Banerjee’s anti-CAA slogans as Fadnavis supports Citizenship law in WB BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis extended his support to Citizenship Law. While addressing the media in West Bengal’s Bagdogra he said that the act will help persecuted minorities.

