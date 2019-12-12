Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down Westbound Pa. Turnpike

Two tractor trailers collided on the westbound Pennsylvania turnpike, shutting down traffic.

they calling me.📞 RT @7News : BREAKING: Crash involving tractor-trailer shuts down Mass. Pike westbound in Sturbridge https://t.co/R1BP3wBxyN 5 days ago

PulpNews Crime Crash involving tractor-trailer temporarily shuts down Mass. Pike westbound in Sturbridge - Dec 19 @ 4:45 PM ET https://t.co/ifdwtKx7Oy 5 days ago

CBS Newspath Live LIVE- NOW Tractor Trailer Crash, Fire Shuts Down Section Of Westbound Pa. Turnpike NYBC: Rem 321 Matrix: CBS Newsp… https://t.co/LufHC15IR3 53 minutes ago

IMPOTUS Today, Jail Tomorrow RT @CBSNewspathLive : LIVE- NOW Tractor Trailer Crash, Fire Shuts Down Section Of Westbound Pa. Turnpike NYBC: Rem 321 Matrix: CBS Newspath… 50 minutes ago