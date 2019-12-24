The Original Neil The Baby Is Back - And He Looks So Much Like Smithy And Ness 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cerise Media English - Duration: 01:00s - Published The Original Neil The Baby Is Back - And He Looks So Much Like Smithy And Ness The Original Neil The Baby Is Back - And He Looks So Much Like Smithy And Ness 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this kitty RT @Gav_Stace_React: James Corden confirmed in an interview that the actor playing grown-up Neil, The Baby in the Christmas Special tonight… 22 minutes ago Connie🤪❣ Gavin and Stacey was***brilliant! It was left on a cliff-hanger😭, it has to come back!!! The actor that played… https://t.co/14WbV5hunr 54 minutes ago