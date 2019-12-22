Global  

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives an update on Antonio Rüdiger following allegations of racist abuse being directed towards him during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.
