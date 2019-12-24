Fire Displaces East Boston Residents Ahead Of Christmas



Recent related videos from verified sources Several displaced in East Boston fire Several people were displaced by a fire in East Boston late Monday night. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:10Published 2 hours ago Dumpster Fire Yule Log What better way to spend Christmas than to cuddle up with loved ones around the warm stinking mess that is the FailArmy dumpster fire yule log! Credit: FailArmy Duration: 30:01Published 6 hours ago