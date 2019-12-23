Kangana Ranaut on CAA stir: Violence isn't reasonable in democracy

Actress Kangana Ranaut says indulging in violence over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) is not a very reasonable thing to do, in a democracy like India.

Actress Kangana Ranaut said that indulging in violence over Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) is not a...

'Panga' is a sports drama that also features Jassi Gill, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.