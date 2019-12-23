Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

"Chhappak" promotions: Deepika Padukone sizzles in red dress

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
'Chhappak' promotions: Deepika Padukone sizzles in red dress

"Chhappak" promotions: Deepika Padukone sizzles in red dress

Actress Deepika Padukone was snapped at Dance +5 sets on Monday to promote her upcoming film "Chhapaak".

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in bodycon red dress.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Pics: Deepika gets into the Christmas spirit

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stepped out in a red-hot pencil dress for another round of...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bharatarora553

Bharat Arora Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics https://t.co/hIVVT9tQvR 4 days ago

waseemahamad972

Waseem Ahamad Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics https://t.co/Q60DTHHZMm https://t.co/fmxdUoZK3w 4 days ago

lifestyle_ie

IE Lifestyle Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics #DeepikaPadukone #AcidAttack https://t.co/jZUYsv9n6Z 4 days ago

YakibAnsari

Yakib Ansari Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics https://t.co/duJrt1Ia7T 4 days ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express RT @lifestyle_ie: What do you think about @deepikapadukone 's recent #Chhapaak outings? #Chhapaaktrailer #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/jZU… 4 days ago

lifestyle_ie

IE Lifestyle What do you think about @deepikapadukone 's recent #Chhapaak outings? #Chhapaaktrailer #DeepikaPadukone… https://t.co/xJYhyivt7l 4 days ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics https://t.co/tCTXe4LrNT 4 days ago

DesiChicFashion

Desi Fashion- Chic Chhappak promotions: Deepika Padukone steps out in two different looks; see pics https://t.co/tCTXe533ct 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.