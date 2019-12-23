Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition'

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition'

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-existing condition'

Prince Philip was seen leaving King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday (24.12.19), after spending four days being treated for a "pre-exisiting medical condition".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Philip leaves hospital in time for Christmas

Prince Philip leaves hospital after four nights being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNew Zealand HeraldSBSTIMECBS NewsNYTimes.comCTV NewsWorldNews


Prince Charles: Prince Philip is 'being looked after very well' in the hospital

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, remains in the hospital for a fourth...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CTV NewsSeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-exisitng condition' [Video]Prince Philip leaves hospital after being treated for 'pre-exisitng condition'

Prince Philip was seen leaving King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday (24.12.19), after spending four days being treated for a "pre-exisiting medical condition".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:57Published

Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay [Video]Duke of Edinburgh leaves hospital after four-night stay

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen. Prince Philip, who has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London for treatment relating..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.