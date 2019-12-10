Global  

Vicious Elevator Attack Caught On Camera In The Bronx

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:23s
Police say a 40-year-old woman who was 8 months pregnant got into the elevator with the suspect and the two got into an argument.

The suspect then began punching the woman in the face, head and stomach and stole $400.

CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.
