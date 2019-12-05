Global  

Chris Hemsworth to take break from spotlight

Chris Hemsworth is to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend more time at home in Byron Bay, Australia, with his family.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Elsa Pataky spills secret to her and Chris Hemsworth's happy marriage [Video]Elsa Pataky spills secret to her and Chris Hemsworth's happy marriage

Elsa Pataky says her marriage to 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth has faced "every possible challenge" and they are stronger now in their relationship than ever before.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth put 'a lot of effort' into marriage [Video]Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth put 'a lot of effort' into marriage

Elsa Pataky has admitted she and her husband Chris Hemsworth have to work had to keep their marriage harmonious.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:47Published

