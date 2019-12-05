Chris Hemsworth to take break from spotlight 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:01s - Published Chris Hemsworth to take break from spotlight Chris Hemsworth is to take a six to eight-month break from the spotlight to spend more time at home in Byron Bay, Australia, with his family.

