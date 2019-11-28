Global  

Free coffee at Turnpike service plazas during heavy holiday travel times

Drivers can get a free pick me up on Florida's Turnpike at select times this holiday season.
THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OFTRANSPORTATION WANTS HOLIDAYTRAVELERS TO GET TO THEIRDESTINATION SAFELY.

THEY'REGIVING OUT FREE CUPS OF COFFEEAT ALL OF THE TURNPIKE SERVICEPLAZAS IN OUR AREA.

THISAPPLIES TO ANYONE DRIVINGOVERNIGHT.

YOU CAN GRAB A FREECUP FROM 11 P.M.

TO SIX A.M.TONIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY.THEN AGAIN ON NEW YEAR'S




