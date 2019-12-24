Global  

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth's bumpy path

Queen Elizabeth has acknowledged the "quite bumpy path" of 2019 in her annual Christmas speech, which will air in full on Christmas Day (25.12.19).
The Queen refers to 2019 as a 'bumpy' year in Christmas speech

In between opening presents and tucking into your Christmas dinner, the Queen will deliver her annual...
Mashable - Published


