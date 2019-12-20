Global  

UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson singled out NHS, the police and military staff for praise in his Christmas message, released on Tuesday.
"As many of us are enjoying a break at this time of year, let's not forget all those who have selflessly put their celebrations ," Johnson said in a video message published to his Twitter account on Christmas Eve.

Johnson added that as prime minister, he would defend the rights of Christians everywhere to practise their faith.

A landslide election win for Boris Johnson this month enabled him finally to win approval for his Brexit deal in parliament, but also re-awakened calls north of the border for another referendum on Scottish independence.




