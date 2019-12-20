UK PM Johnson shares his Christmas message

"As many of us are enjoying a break at this time of year, let's not forget all those who have selflessly put their celebrations ," Johnson said in a video message published to his Twitter account on Christmas Eve.

Johnson added that as prime minister, he would defend the rights of Christians everywhere to practise their faith.

A landslide election win for Boris Johnson this month enabled him finally to win approval for his Brexit deal in parliament, but also re-awakened calls north of the border for another referendum on Scottish independence.